Metro Transit proposes expanded bus service on eight routes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metro Transit is proposing changes to its bus routes that would increase service on eight routes, including more buses running in the evenings and on weekends.

The transit authority is hosting public meetings this week to discuss the proposed changes with riders and community members.

The following meetings are scheduled:



Thurs., Feb. 12 from 3-5pm: Aksarben Transit Center (6801 Mercy Road)

Sat., Feb. 14 from 10am-2pm: Hardy Coffee at The Highlander (2112 N. 30th)

Tues., Feb. 17 from 3-5pm: North Omaha Transit Center (4308 N. 30th)

Thurs., Feb. 19 from 3-5pm: Downtown Layover (14th and Dodge)

Nicole Ebat with Metro Transit said the proposed changes would provide the most service to riders in 15 years.

One significant change involves Route 30, which currently runs from Florence in North Omaha to Downtown. Under the proposed changes, Route 30 would instead run from Florence to the Aksarben Transit Center at 68th and Mercy Road.

