Midtown and Elmwood Park neighborhoods oppose proposed anti-encampment ordinance despite safety concerns

Elmwood Park neighbors say they are seeing more homelessness in their area, but they oppose a proposed ordinance that would criminalize encampments on public property.

Diana Failla, president of the Midtown Alliance and Elmwood Park, showed KMTV where unhoused individuals have been staying behind businesses and between shrubbery near 72nd and Dodge.

"You can see people sleeping and collecting there at night, it's worse," Failla said.

Despite witnessing an encampment behind a gas station and other areas where homeless individuals gather, Failla and her neighbors are speaking out against a proposal that would arrest and fine people experiencing homelessness.

"We'd like to replace punishment with progress," Failla said.

The neighborhood faces real safety concerns, according to Failla.

"So there are safety risks and trash that accumulates and defecation. People have children in the neighborhood. They're uncomfortable with having this in their backyard, so definitely it needs to be addressed, and it needed to be addressed a long time ago," Failla said.

Residents say the problem has worsened since a Mega Saver opened in the area, a business the neighborhood had opposed.

"We said that when Mega Saver came in here we felt that it would get worse it has," Failla said.

A Mega Saver spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

An ordinance proposed by Councilman Brinker Harding would establish criminal penalties of up to $300 fines and 30 days in jail for homeless individuals camping on public property. Though Failla acknowledges the neighborhood has safety concerns, she doesn't think criminal penalties are the answer.

"No one wants inaction. We just want smart action and, and I think we're equipped in Omaha to do that," Failla said.

Failla said she held meetings in several Central Omaha neighborhoods, and each voted to oppose the ordinance. Residents agreed that things have to change, but didn't feel it was right to criminalize homeless individuals and families with jail time.

Failla plans to speak at the city council meeting on Tuesday on behalf of the Midtown Alliance. She said she believes the city should set its sights on affordable housing and increasing its task force.

