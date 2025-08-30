Midtown businesses navigate streetcar construction challenges, stores down the line prep

Two years into utility work for the streetcar project, construction has expanded throughout midtown, creating challenges for local businesses and customers trying to navigate the area.

The ongoing construction has transformed the landscape of Midtown, with road closures, detours, and limited parking creating obstacles for both business owners and their customers.

"There's just a bunch of cones that confuse you, so you take a different route, and then it's kind of going in circles trying to find a way in here," Brianna Lopez said.

Lopez and Delaney Simpson recently headed into Midtown to grab a drink, but Lopez says the construction has changed her habits.

"It sucks. I used to come here alone. Like I would drive myself and come get boba, but now I make my man drive," Lopez said.

The construction has blocked access to some local businesses, creating daily challenges for shop owners. Nick Walker, manager of The Corky Canvas, says the barriers have made it difficult for customers to reach his art studio.

"My painters who joined this class were like, I just wasn't able to figure out how to get in, um, and I get phone calls also with people requesting more directions," Walker said.

Walker reports that decreased foot traffic has directly impacted business revenue. However, he remains optimistic about the streetcar's long-term benefits for the area.

"It's inviting and creative in here, and people definitely want to stop in. So I think it will be a big bonus once, once it's all finished," Walker said.

As construction continues along the streetcar line, businesses further down the route are already preparing for their turn. The Grove, located in at 24th and Farnam, an area where construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, is taking proactive steps to maintain customer access.

Jordan Loveless, who manages the store, says parking and accessibility are their primary concerns as they watch the construction's impact on other businesses.

"It wasn't something that we expected was gonna happen. There are already issues with people sometimes reaching our space," Loveless said.

The Grove plans to increase signage and visibility before construction reaches their location.

"Something we're already anticipating is like upping our signage and our visibility on this corner to try to counteract it. I'm assuming it's gonna block off a lot of the parking spots in front of our space, so I think we'll just try to be proactive with customers," Loveless said.

The city has implemented some measures to help businesses maintain visibility during construction, including installing "open" signs and providing free parking in the Blackstone area.

Despite the ongoing challenges, business owners emphasize they remain open and operational. They express gratitude for customers who continue to support them through what they describe as growing pains associated with the infrastructure project.

