Midtown Crossing pickle-themed pub crawl makes changes amid ongoing streetcar construction in area

- Midtown Pickle Party, presented by Bloc Fitness will take place on Saturday
- Organizers are encouraging neighbors to attend and support local businesses
- Streetcar construction is taking place along Farnam in Midtown, impacting businesses
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Organizers of this year's Midtown Pickle Party, presented by Bloc Fitness are making some changes to the event because of ongoing streetcar construction along Farnam.
The pickle-themed pub crawl takes visitors through the area. Lately, construction has seemingly taken over, but businesses want people to know they are still open. Nearly a dozen businesses are participating.
Amanda Lustgraaf, the head of marketing and communications for Midtown Crossing, said the event provides a fun reason to come to Midtown.
"so many of the businesses here in Midtown Crossing are locally owned, and really appreciate that support – streetcar construction or not," Lustgraaf said.
For the first time, there will be an outdoor part of the event featuring a pickleball court, games, and areas to sit.
The pickle party takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.