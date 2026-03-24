Midtown Crossing pickle-themed pub crawl makes changes amid ongoing streetcar construction in area

Midtown Pickle Party, presented by Bloc Fitness will take place on Saturday

Organizers are encouraging neighbors to attend and support local businesses

Streetcar construction is taking place along Farnam in Midtown, impacting businesses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Organizers of this year's Midtown Pickle Party, presented by Bloc Fitness are making some changes to the event because of ongoing streetcar construction along Farnam.

The pickle-themed pub crawl takes visitors through the area. Lately, construction has seemingly taken over, but businesses want people to know they are still open. Nearly a dozen businesses are participating.

Amanda Lustgraaf, the head of marketing and communications for Midtown Crossing, said the event provides a fun reason to come to Midtown.

"so many of the businesses here in Midtown Crossing are locally owned, and really appreciate that support – streetcar construction or not," Lustgraaf said.

For the first time, there will be an outdoor part of the event featuring a pickleball court, games, and areas to sit.

The pickle party takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

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