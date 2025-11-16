Midtown Merry Market kicks off holiday shopping season with 30+ local vendors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holiday shopping season has begun. At the 6th Annual Midtown Merry Market, shoppers explored items and goods from more than 30 local artists, makers and boutique vendors.

One of those vendors was Katie Becker, who returned to the market for her fourth year with her business Tasty Good Toffee.

"We love it when people get a chance to sample our toffee and get to taste grandma's recipe and see all the different flavors we have. It really helps spread the love and toffee is such a great holiday gift but also just being a part of markets like this. There's so many great people selling things and it's just such a great local thing," Becker said.

From toffee to clothes, accessories and more, the market combines shopping with other festive entertainment for the whole family, including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Merry Market kicks off the Season of Lights in Turner Park, when thousands of lights turn on for the first time this fall.