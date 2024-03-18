Modern apartments coming to Dundee "don't blend" with neighborhood character

A new apartment complex development has some Dundee neighbors concerned about historic preservation

The Walter Apartments will include 58 units and construction begins May 1

Watch to learn more about this new development coming to Dundee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sitting at 50th Street and Leaventhworth is an abandoned laundry mat, but soon it will have a new look as "Walter Apartments." The construction of modern apartments has some neighbors excited about new development and others worried that the historic character of the neighborhood will be threatened.

"The rendering's I've seen so far don't necessarily blend in with the neighborhood. Um I think I understand the concerns of the neighbors, I am one of the neighbors, I live in Dundee myself and we do want any new construction buildings to flow and compliment the neighborhood," said Tim Reeder.

The future of this corner sparks concerns for Preserve Omaha President Tim Reeder, an advocate for historic buildings in Omaha neighborhoods. Because, he says the Parkway Development rendering appears with white bricks instead of the classic red bricks that cover neighborhood homes and businesses in Dundee.

"As people and neighbors we do have to understand that change does happen and we do need to move forward and we do need more housing, but I think it is reasonable to request from the developer that the building be attractive and blend in with the neighborhood," said Reeder.

However, according to the redevelopment project plan approved by the city, the apartments are not considered to be in a historic district.

"It was at one time a really neat mid-century strip mall or mid-century business park and I would have loved to see it get restored," said Reeder.

According to the redevelopment Project Plan approved by the city of Omaha, Walter Apartments will include 58 units ranging from 16 hundred dollars a month to 2 thousand a month. Neighbor and local trivia John Bock is excited to see so many units come to Dundee.

"Any building project that brings more people together in this area I'm all for, just making this place more dense is what we need, the sprawl in Omaha is too much," said Bock.

Bock's hope is that by bringing more housing the Dundee live, eat, shop community will grow.

"The historical charm here I think will still be around, we're not ya know tearing down historic buildings like we have in the past," said Bock.

Construction of the Walter Apartments is expected to begin May first and wrap in October 2025.