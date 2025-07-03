Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More neighbors spending over 30% of their income on rent than ever before

According to a new Harvard University study published on June 30, a record number of renters are now spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A few weeks ago, KMTV spoke with a woman worried about her future after being forced out of her apartment due to a rent increase. Now, she's grateful for her new residence, but a recent housing study reveals a troubling trend affecting many Americans.

Connie Robb is settling into her new apartment, appreciative of finding a place she can afford. "I'm happy here," Robb said.

Robb had to leave her previous apartment when the rent soared beyond her financial reach. According to a new Harvard University study published on June 30, she's not alone in this experience. The study highlights a record number of renters now spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities. Robb isn't surprised by this data.

"It is a problem, I know (landlords)have a mortgage, but people need to live too," she said"

For renters earning less than $30,000 annually, the average money left after housing expenses is just $250.

"It's rough; you either pay a utility bill or you put food on the table," Robb said.

Another challenge Robb encountered was finding assistance when needed. The study indicates that cuts to federal resources present a risk for the roughly 5.1 million households relying on vouchers, during a record high of homelessness in the US.

