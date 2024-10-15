More neighbors turn to food banks after making too much for assistance, too little for groceries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Food banks, like Food Bank for the Heartland have seen an uptick in numbers due neighbors not qualifying for food assistance programs but still aren't making enough money to support themselves and their families



Food banks have seen an uptick in need from neighbors

Neighbors make too much to qualify or food assistance, but too little for groceries

A family of four has to make less than $4,300 a month to qualify for help

More neighbors are relying on places like Food Bank for the Heartland to feed themselves and their families.

Food banks have seen an increase in the number of people they serve but what are the reasons for this up tick?

One reason, neighbors are making too much for food assistance programs like SNAP but still not enough for groceries.

Pallets of food destined for Omaha homes.

This giant facility tells a story about our neighbors that often they don't feel comfortable saying themselves.

"Over the last year we have seen significant increase in food insecurity levels,” said Stephanie Sullivan, assistant director for marketing and communications at Food Bank for the Heartland.

Sullivan said the need is great and effects every age.

"In individuals we see a 38% increase and 56% increase in children,” Sullivan said.

Food Bank for the Heartland isn't the only one seeing this increase, across the metro there is a need for shelf space that matches the need for food. The old Bellevue library will soon become the new Bellevue Food Pantry.

"I’m just excited that we are going to be able to provide for the entire community," said Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Wagner said in Bellevue they serve up to 1700 neighbors a month.

“Those numbers are double from what they were two years ago when I first started with the pantry,” Wanger said.

KMTV found that while neighbors can't keep up with the rising costs of food in the us,

programs like snap aren't keeping up the prices either.

“That’s what we are seeing across the heartland,” Sullivan said. “People are making just too much to qualify for SNAP but not enough to afford the groceries they need for themselves and their family.”

To qualify for about $1,000 per month in SNAP benefits a Nebraska family of four must bring home less than $4,300 a month.

According to the USDA, that benefit amount is enough to buy groceries on a “thrifty” budge.

If a family makes just a little bit more, they don’t qualify for snap but have a similar need.

"We continue to see families heading to our mobile pantries and our Brick and Mortar pantries who are needing food assistance for the first time. They never thought they would be in this position," Sullivan said.

Sullivan expects the need to remain high for the foreseeable future and like Bellevue, Food Bank for the Heartland is moving to a new location near 84th and L to keep up with demand.

“Right now, is an imperative time for our community to kind of dig their heels together and support each other,” she said.

And continue to focus on a need that often goes unspoken.