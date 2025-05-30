More people relying on pet pantries to bring food home for their pets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – An hour before doors opened, dozens of people lined up in order to pick up pet food before the donations ran out, something that’s becoming more common for the Nebraska Humane Society.



Nebraska Humane Society has seen the need for pet food double in the past year.

Since January NHS has given out 82,000 pounds of pet food.

The need for pet food pantries is continuing to increase.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An hour before doors opened, dozens of people lined up at the humane society in order to pick up pet food before the donations ran out, shocking sight for some, but something that’s becoming more common for the Nebraska Humane Society.

“We have seen a really big increase in the need, we have been doing this ten years now but it has really ramped up in the past two years,” Maya Ibarra, NHS community programs manager said.

Neighbors grabbed bags of dog food, cat litter, treats and leashes. The bins full of food expected to be gone before the pantry hours end. The need for these supplies has over doubled in the past year, according to NHS.

From January to May 2024, NHS gave out 32,000 pounds in pet food. This year during that same period that number jumped to 82,000 pounds. NHS also expanded their community programs from four to eight in the past year to help prevent animals being surrounded.

In 2024, 206 animals were surrendered to the humane society due to homelessness. In 2025 that number is currently 64.

“You have seen a big increase in prices owning a pet in the past year with inflation, so I think this just kind of just helps people get by and help them keep their pets in their homes unnecessarily,” Ibarra said.

These food pantries make a big difference to families who are struggling to afford pet costs on top of everything else, according to NHS and it will continue to see this need increase. But to keep up with the need and to keep surrenders down, more donations need to be made so neighbors who come won't be unsure if they will get something to bring home to their pets.

The humane society holds pet food pantries from2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday. For more information on how to donate or look at resources the humane society has to offer click here.