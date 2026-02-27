MUD, Public Works continue to offer different explanations for Aksarben sinkhole

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 48 hours after the sinkhole swallowed two cars in Aksarben on Tuesday, it is still unclear why it happened. MUD and Omaha Public Works are offering different explanations.

Public Works Assistant Public Works Director Austin Rowser said on Thursday morning that the leading theory was soil was washed away under the street, possibly by a broken water main.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Public Works Department issued a statement: "significant erosion occurred underground, which destabilized the pavement."

The statement also said that an investigation is underway.

MUD spokesperson Stephanie Mueller said that MUD workers did not find evidence that the water main was broken before Tuesday's sinkhole. She said nearby sensors did not detect any significant changes in pressure, which may be a sign of leak.

"We're a little bit frustrated — is why jump to conclusions before a total investigation has been completed?" Mueller said.

Both MUD and the city said roads across Omaha are safe and that sinkholes are rare.

One neighbor said, "I didn't really think it was a possibility until i saw the video of it happening."