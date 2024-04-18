Music series 'Bagels and Sometimes Bach' offers free fun for the whole family

1516 is offering free fun for the whole family on Sunday's this spring

The gallery is providing free bagels, coffee, and musical guests

Watch to learn more about musical series Bagels and Sometimes Bach

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hitting the town and enjoying everything Omaha has to offer can be hard on your wallet. Neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree took to the Old Market to learn more about a free music series hosted by 1516 Gallery.

1516 is a non-profit art gallery tucked away along 15 and 16 street, Deputy Directer Sara Bihlmaier says they host a variety free events.

Their current series is Bagels and Sometimes Bach, it's a program that once lived on at the Joslyn Museum but, has been revitalized by 1516.

"Every Sunday morning we have a different performance by a Nebraska musician, some of our past performers have included Opera Omaha, the Omaha Chamber of Music Society, we have students from the UNO from the music department as well and a lot of independent musicians so there is always something for everyone," said Bihlmaier.

Bihlmaier says complimentary coffee and bagels is a good start to every Sunday morning. But, they want to connect neighbors with local artist through music.

"Personally I'm someone who hasn't had a lot of experience with opera for example, I hadn't been to an Opera performance before I started working here. But, being able to get a glimpse of what that's like here at the gallery in a free and accessible way is really exciting," said Bihlmaier.

Sunday April 21, pianist Philip Daniel will be preforming. Doors open at 11:00 am and the performance starts at 11:30 am.

All proceeds of art sold go directly to the artist.