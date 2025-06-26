Mutual of Omaha's future skyscraper climbing higher, on track to open in 2026

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mutual of Omaha's future headquarters is expected to open next year, and each day the building grows higher and higher. The steel construction is on track to be completed by the end of this year, and as you can see along Farnam Street, the glass continues to wrap around the building. For neighbors a little further from downtown, who can see the tower, reporter Molly Hudson learned the crane still has two more jumps to make to complete the project.



The yellow crane on site is about 25 feet shorter than the height of the completed tower.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The core of the tower is standing tall at 37 stories, with seven more to go. The steel construction has reached floors 26 and 27.

Molly: "How quickly are you finishing each level to continue to grow and get taller?"

Stephen Harris, vice president of development at Lanoha Real Estate: "It's about seven to ten days depending on the cycle, and every floor is similar, but there are nuances in there, so we are about seven to ten days for the concrete portion."

The outer steel portion is completing two floors at a time in about ten to twelve days.

"That steel will be all the way up through level 44, which is the last occupied floor, all the way up through the roof structure and the crown of the building, so we should be topped out with steel by the end of the year," Harris said.

While a lot of the progress is visible from the outside, it's the glass that's really starting to bring the building to life.

But what you don't see is the work happening inside.

"Everything from framing walls, insulation, and drywall, to plumbing, mechanical, electrical, the central plan of the building is coming online," Harris said.

And a fun note: the yellow crane, the last crane on site, is about 650 feet tall.

"That is only 20 feet shorter, 25 feet shorter than the ultimate height of the tower, so as you look around the city and see that, you're going to get a better perspective of what that tower height is ultimately going to be," Harris said.

The entire project is on track. The Mutual of Omaha skyscraper will open in 2026.