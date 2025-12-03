NCAA volleyball tournament returns to Nebraska with Huskers, Creighton fans excited

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA volleyball tournament returns to Nebraska with matches in Omaha and Lincoln for the first two rounds. Huskers and Creighton fans prepare for the fun.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The NCAA Volleyball tournament returns to Nebraska this week, with first and second-round matches taking place at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha and the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln. The tournament brings together fans from across the state as both Nebraska and Creighton prepare for a good run.

"Well, first of all, we will take reservations because we will be packed. Everybody loves the volleyball games," Owner Molly Huyck said.

The restaurant has created special merchandise for the tournament, including shirts in both Husker red and Creighton blue. They've also organized a tournament bracket with more than 50 participants.

Husker fan Jo Banks said the team's success has created a personal connection with players.

"It's just, now that we know all the names, you get, you feel like you know the girls, you know," Banks said.

"Sure, sure. Like we can, we can root for them every time they play, except if they play the Huskers," Devaney said.

Despite team allegiances, the tournament is uniting volleyball fans across Nebraska. Huyck emphasized the inclusive atmosphere at Set the Bar.

"Fun to, you know, regardless of who you're cheering for, red or blue or, we wanna let everyone have a place where they're included to cheer on their team," Huyck said.

The tournament promises to showcase the passion Nebraska fans have for volleyball, whether they're cheering for the Huskers or the Bluejays.