Nearly 500 volunteers come together for United Way of the Midland’s Day of Caring

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha where the United Way of the Midlands is hosting its day of caring with nearly 500 volunteers. And this is where some of them have been working, painting homes along Pratt street trying to make a difference, one neighbor at a time.

Anita Johnson is volunteering day with some of co-workers Painting the houses along Pratt Street.

“It’s a great for us to help one another… be neighborly and it’s a great passion of mine.” said Johnson.

Volunteers are getting their hands dirty across Douglas and Sarpy County with 34 non-profits. Marie Irish is volunteering she says although painting a house is a lot of work it’s worth it.

“It’s really important to support and uplift each other and to use the skills you have the resurfaces you have and to be able to help someone else out.” said Irish.

Brush up is a program through Project House Works. It’s taking on the task of assisting seniors with remodeling the inside and outside of their homes. The project today, taking 5 to 6 hours.

“Inflationary pressures and other things that have impacted our community, its just nice to give back show that we’re all in this together.” Said Irish.

Volunteers I spoke with say they are most excited to see the reaction of the homeowner and of course to see the work completed.

“Just being able to come out and say hey we are freshening up where we live. We are proud of the area we live in and they’re going to look and say wow, maybe I should get out and do somethings around my home as well.” said Johnson.

The Homeowner says she grateful for neighbors lending a hand in improving her home. Today neighbors are focused on this home but over the next few weeks they will give 25 seniors a new home makeover to love.

