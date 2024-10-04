Nebraska athletics adding alcohol to concessions next season

The Board of Regents voted to approve the sale of alcohol at athletic events on Nebraska campuses

Omaha and Kearney campuses are included

Alcohol sales will start next fall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reporter Nolan Bulmahn is at Baxter Arena, bringing you an update on a decision that will change Nebraska athletics forever.

Last week, Nolan Bulmahn told you the Nebraska Board of Regents would vote on whether to approve alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events.

It's a reality now, with 9 votes in favor, not a unanimous decision.

Nebraska the final Big Ten team to approve alcohol sales at athletic events.

The sale of alcohol will be permitted at venues on all 3 Nebraska campuses: Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney.

A portion of the sales will go towards alcohol safety programs for the students.

No changes are planned until next football, and volleyball, season.