Nebraska considers bill to maximize SNAP benefits for eligible residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Legislature is considering a bill that would give SNAP benefits to as many people who are eligible as possible.

The bill directs DHHS to "maximize federal funding" for programs like SNAP, the federal government's food assistance program.

SNAP benefits were paused during the federal government's shutdown in 2025. Food Bank for the Heartland stepped up.

Tim Williams with the food bank told me that the increase in demand during the shutdown meant each person received less food.

The food bank supports this legislation.

"At the end of the day, we all want to make sure people just have their basic needs met," Williams said.

A government report found about 150,000 people in Nebraska receive SNAP benefits.