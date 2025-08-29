Nebraska fans of all ages gear up for the new Huskers season with high hopes

Nebraska football fans of all ages are expressing optimism as the Huskers kick off their 2025-2026 season, with supporters spanning multiple generations sharing their excitement for what they hope will be a breakthrough year.

In Aksarben, fans gathered to celebrate the start of the new season, bringing decades of loyalty and fresh enthusiasm to the team they believe is finally ready to deliver.

Wyatt Tuell, a lifelong Husker fan who was in high school during the team's last national championship, reflected on the significance of that moment.

"To reach that pivotal moment at that age was incredible," Tuell said.

The generational nature of Huskers fandom was evident throughout the gathering. Lilly Krebs explained how supporting the team runs in her family. She plans to watch the game with friends and has high expectations for the season.

"Yeah I hope it goes so well like last year was a way better season like we've ever had. I'm hoping to win more games this year and I'm just really excited," Krebs said.

The tradition of Huskers loyalty is being passed down to the youngest fans as well. Kelsey and John Schnoor brought their 6-week-old son Richard to Husker Hounds carefully selecting the perfect game-day outfit for their newborn.

"It's a dream come true," John Schnoor said.

"It's a fun little experience for the family," Kelsey Schnoor said.

The couple deliberated over various options - polo, onesie, long sleeve, short sleeve, or even a jersey - before settling on the perfect game-day look for baby Richard.

While the newest fan can't yet chant "Go Big Red," his parents are ensuring he's properly representing the team from day one.

Fans consistently expressed the same sentiment: they believe this is finally the year the Huskers will meet their high expectations, building on what many considered a significantly improved previous season.

