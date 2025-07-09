Nebraska Humane Society in urgent need for adoptions to make room for pets impacted by Texas floods

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– Nebraska Humane Society has been asked to take pets from shelters impacted during the Texas floods, but without the kennel space they need help from the Omaha community.



Nebraska Humane Society is in urgent need of adoptions.

The organizations needs free space to take pets impacted by Texas floods.

160 pets need to be adopted.

Meachow Man is one of 160 cats and dogs that need to be adopted by the Nebraska Humane Society, and they need to be adopted fast. Two shelters in Texas reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society for assistance as they work to help the pets impacted by the flood that happened in Kerrville, Texas, on July 4.

But as much as it wants to take the pets that need a place to stay, right now, it's at full capacity. According to Steven Elonich, vice president of public relations, they need neighbors' help.

"Come adopt from us, give the animals we currently have in our care a home. That way, we can reach out to those Texas shelters and say we have room now; send us your pets. Focus on what you need to focus on right now," Elonich said.

Theshelter has been full for a while, especially coming off the Fourth of July weekend, with only four open kennels as of Tuesday, but Elonich hopes to see the Omaha community come through.

"If we can take some of the animals that are already in their care that are up for adoption, then that eases the burden and frees up space for them to focus on the really important priorities right now," he said.

For neighbors who can't adopt, the two shelters needing help, Kerrville and Austin Pets Alive, are taking donations for supplies they need for the pets still in Texas on their websites

Click here for Kerrville.

Click here for Austin Pets Alive.