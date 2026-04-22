Nebraska Huskers football season ticket holders worry about seats ahead of Memorial Stadium renovation vote

Proposed Memorial Stadium renovations would reduce capacity to 80,000

Longtime Huskers season ticket holders worry they will lose their seats

The Nebraska Board of Regents will vote on the stadium project Friday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Proposed changes to modernize Memorial Stadium have longtime Nebraska Huskers season ticket holders worried about losing their seat locations and the connections they have built over the years.

The proposal would decrease the stadium's capacity by thousands to 80,000. The Nebraska Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on the proposed stadium changes Friday morning.

Scott Strunc has been going to Huskers games for decades. He has been a season ticket holder since the early 1990s and went to games as a kid before he had his own tickets. Strunc said he has not heard what the plan is for seats if the proposal to modernize Memorial Stadium is approved.

"I will definitely talk to people this year because I’m going to be sitting around in this year and say, 'hey, let’s make sure that we get these same seats when the stadium opens back up,'" Strunc said.

Robin Dann has season tickets on the east side. When asked if she had been told anything by the university about what will happen to her tickets, she said "they have not."

A spokesperson for Nebraska Athletics said it will not be talking about the stadium project until Friday following the Board of Regents meeting, where regents are set to vote on the project.

If approved, construction would begin after this season, continue into the 2027 season, and have a targeted completion date in 2028.

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