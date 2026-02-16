Nebraska left out of federal medical cannabis protections

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska was excluded from new federal medical cannabis protections despite voter approval in 2024, prompting advocacy groups to seek support.

Dan Osborn and John Cavanaugh have signed a pledge to seek out more medical cannabis legislation.

Nebraska voters approved medical cannabis in 2024, but the state was excluded from a new federal bill providing medical cannabis protections, prompting advocacy groups and political candidates to take action.

Americans for Safe Access and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana held a meeting Monday to address the omission. Independent Dan Osborn and Democrat John Cavanaugh signed a pledge committing to fight for federal support they believe Nebraska should already have.

"This really isn’t a partisan issue. The only people who are fighting it are politicians who think they know better than the patients and the caregivers," Osborn said.

Activist Lia Post, who suffers from complex regional pain syndrome, has found more success using medical marijuana than opioids.

"It absolutely is medicine and it should be a tool in doctors' toolboxes," Post said.

Post also tells me that she wishes it was easier for those in need to receive education on all of their options, whether that be traveling out of state to purchase cannabis products or simply how they can make a difference in the community.

The advocacy groups hope more candidates will sign the pledge to create legislation for medical cannabis going forward.

