Nebraska neighbors push to get 12 initiatives on the November ballot before July 2 deadline

Up to 12 petitions are circulating in Nebraska ahead of the July 2 signature deadline

Topics range from abortion rights and cannabis to property taxes and sports betting

Petitions need enough signatures to qualify fir the November 3 general election ballot

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Petition gatherers are making a final push across Omaha to collect enough signatures to place a dozen proposed initiatives on the November ballot.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website, 12 different petitions are currently in circulation. Sponsors are hoping to gather enough signatures to get them on the ballot this fall.

The proposed initiatives cover a range of issues, including abortion rights restrictions, legalizing cannabis, online sports betting, education, and property taxes.

Rose Kohl is one of the sponsors of a petition that would restrict abortion rights. She has been out talking with neighbors and gathering signatures.

"We wanted to go around the senators and go to the people. The people can do what's right, even if the senators are not willing to," Kohl said.

Neighbors in Downtown Omaha say their experiences with petition gatherers have varied — from never being approached to being asked to sign multiple times.

"Oh, I don't mind people coming up and asking me for a signature, if it's an initiative, I don't necessarily support, because I'm a free speech absolutist," Scott Thomas said in Downtown Omaha.

The deadline to gather signatures is July 2. County election officials will then review the signatures to confirm they match registered voters in the county. Successful ballot measures will go before voters in the November 3 general election.

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