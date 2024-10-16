Nebraska Public Service Commission approves stipulated agreement with Windstream

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After 3 separate 911 outages, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has approved a stipulated agreement with Windstream.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new agreement includes a remediation plan, which requires over $1 million in improvements to Windstream’s network.

Some of those improvements include enhancing its backup systems to address power outages. Adding a new network path to increase reliability and protection against outages. And engaging a third-party auditor to complete a system reliability and engineering review.

This all comes after an investigation into 3 separate service disruptions in September and November of 2023 and January of 2024.

If Windstream doesn't complete the remediation actions by the end of 2025. The commission says the agreement provides civil penalties. Which could mean $1,000 a day until they are complete.