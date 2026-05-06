Nebraska's largest recycling facility in Omaha is offering free public tours in May to encourage recycling

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First Star Recycling is offering free public tours in May to show Omaha neighbors how recyclable materials are sorted and processed at its facility near 102nd and I streets.



The tours are part of Recycling in Action Month, a national initiative.

The next public tour is Thursday, May 14 from 1–2:30 p.m. Registration is available here.

Kyle Bivens, First Star Recycling's director of customer relations, said tours like these help build public confidence in the recycling process.

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First Star Recycling is offering free public tours in May to show Omaha neighbors how recyclable materials are sorted and processed at its facility near 102nd and I streets.

The facility is the largest recycling center in Nebraska, processing over 100,000 tons of material annually.

The tours are part of Recycling in Action Month, a national initiative. Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit, commissioned research through the Harris Poll showing 87% of Americans believe in recycling, yet only 32% of material is actually recycled.

Kyle Bivens, First Star Recycling's director of customer relations, said tours like these help build public confidence in the recycling process.

"You know, you put the right materials in your recycling bin, that comes to us, goes through the sorting equipment, the AI technology, and various other screens, and it'll get sorted out, bailed, and recycled," Bivens said.

First Star offers public tours year-round, but is placing a special emphasis on them this month.

The Flatwater Free Press reported April 30 that although the City of Omaha has increased the amount of recyclable materials it keeps out of the landfill, an analysis found its efforts to promote recycling lag behind most peer cities.

Chris and Debbie Breeling attended the tour and said they came in with an open mind and left with more insight.

"It's very interesting, and it's really heartening to know that the things that you do put in your recycling really do get recycled," Debbie Breeling said.

The next public tour is Thursday, May 14 from 1–2:30 p.m. Registration is available here.

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