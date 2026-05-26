Nebraska's move over law leads to more citations from NSP in 2026 compared to this same point in prior years

Nebraska's move over law has been in effect since September 2025

Nebraska State Patrol has issued more citations through this point of the year compared to 2024 and 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – More citations for Nebraska's move over law have been issued at this point of the year by Nebraska State Patrol comapred to 2024 and 2025.

The law, which took effect in September 2025, requires drivers to move over when passing a vehicle parked or stopped on the highway.

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued 52 citations across the state at this point in the year. NSP issued 43 at this point in both 2024 and 2025.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued 3 citations since the legislation took effect.

Neighbors near 84th and Dodge said the law makes sense.

"If you're in the same lane right there where there was a cop or an ambulance or an accident. It's too easy to hit an innocent person," Margaret Shreshta, an Ong neighbor, said.

"I would say, again, just be courteous to them and give them their space," Monts Montero, a Keystone neighbor, said.

Ryley Egger, the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office Administrator, said the law is designed to protect first responders working on roadsides.

"It gives them room to, you know, do their job or just gives them that extra room for safety," Egger said.

The dangers of roadside work were on display over the weekend, when an Omaha police officer was injured in a crash on I-80.

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