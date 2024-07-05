Neighborhood kids festively celebrate their Annual J.E. George Boulevard Parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in the Dundee-Memorial Park area are decked out in red white and blue, I'm Melissa Wright. You can see they're ready to celebrate independence and a neighborhood tradition.

This is the 74th annual J.E. George Boulevard July 4th parade. Patriotic furry friends, bikes and neighbors are coming together to celebrate independence in America.

The neighborhood parade includes Central High School band, UNO cheerleaders, Omaha PD and FD among other honorable guests with decorated bikes, trikes and wagons.

Neighborhood kids tell me they are most excited about all the treats that come with showing up to the parade!

"To see the floats and pick up all the candy you can find," said Annabelle Doran.

"We get to do the to watch the fireworks and like roast s'mores and it's really fun," said Finn Dunne.

"The fireworks the floats and getting all the cat getting all the candy...get here really early so then you can see everything," said Hazel Snyder.

"All the candy… and my friends," said Joseph Doran.

The parade ended with a number of prize contests for pets, kids, bikes and floats.

