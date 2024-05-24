Neighbors are honoring fallen soldiers across Omaha this Memorial Day Weekend

Union Pacific is hosting a traveling memorial to honor Nebraskans and Iowans during the Iraq-Afghanistan war

In La Vista names of local fallen soldiers were read

Watch to learn more about the Hometown Heroes Ceremony in La Vista

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Memorial Day is just around the corner and many of our neighbors are remembering the fallen, in Downtown Omaha Union Pacific is hosting a traveling memorial to honor Nebraska and Iowa soldiers tat lost their lives during the Iraq-Afghanistan war.

"He was one of the last few people to perish over Afghanistan it was when we evacuated," said U.P Vets President Brad Herrboldt.

Herrboldt said it was important for Union Pacific to house the Iowa/Nebraska exhibit because 18 percent of their workforce is military or has a military history.

"It's an incredible tribute and it really hits home to individuals whose seeing it because it looks at these folks not just as soldiers but as men women mothers fathers son and daughters," Herrboldt.

The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit will be at Union Pacific Center until noon Friday the 24, then it will travel to Scheels in West Omaha.

Over in La Vista neighbors attended the Hometown Heroes Ceremony, a memorial day remembrance, with the laying of a memorial wreath in front of the Blue Star Memorial.

"Memorial day is the day that nationally we should honor that vets that gave their all and died in service. So, to be a ble to lay that and that is representation of individuals that gave their lives so that we've got all of our freedom, pretty humbling pretty special," said La Vista Mayor Doug KinDig.

The Hometown Heroes Ceremony is the kick off to La Vista Days celebrations that will honor veterans.

