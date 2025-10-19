Neighbors call for accountability and democracy at “No Kings 2.0” protest

Turner Park filled with neighbors holding “No Kings” signs as part of a national movement.

Participants say they’re standing up for democracy and the Constitution.

Attendees voiced concerns about corruption, fairness, and the treatment of immigrants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of neighbors gathered at Turner Park in Midtown Omaha this weekend—many holding homemade signs that read “No Kings.” The event was part of a nationwide movement called “No Kings 2.0,” where participants say they’re standing up for democracy, accountability, and their right to speak out.

The park was filled with chants, conversations, and signs reflecting a mix of personal concerns and political frustration. People of all ages came together to share what they say are growing fears about the direction of the country.

Rebecca H., who attended with her husband, daughter-in-law, and five-year-old nephew, said she joined the event to show that dissent and patriotism can go hand in hand.

“We are not anti-American,” she said. “It’s unfortunate people who disagree with the president are portrayed negatively.”For Rebecca, the event was also deeply personal.

“He is the future,” she said, pointing to her nephew. “We honestly believe there are permanent changes being made that will affect the youth. Honestly, he’s lost free school lunch.”

Others echoed her sentiment. Retired lawyer Mary Anne Kilgore said her motivation was rooted not in partisanship, but in her concern for the rule of law.

“I’m worried about the treatment of immigrants—really all aspects of the law that are being ignored,” Kilgore said.

“I think we have a president in office who thinks the rules don’t apply to him. He’s taking actions inconsistent with the Constitution."

For both women, the rally was about exercising their First Amendment rights—speaking out for honesty, fairness, and constitutional integrity.

“We’re coming out, using our freedom of speech and freedom of assembly,” Rebecca said. “So lying, corruption—let’s follow the Constitution.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

