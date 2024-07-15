Neighbors celebrate pride at the 39th annual Heartland Pride Parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People of all ages, sexualities and genders flooded downtown.

She's a pride ally…so I’m an ally of anything she's an ally of… so yeah, that's why we come out every year," said Ashley Smith with her daughter, Kemia Souer.

“I love who she is as a person and I could never deny someone for being themselves," said Smith.

Another mom brought her two daughters, one who is apart of the transgender community and their friends.

“As a mom, I’m just here to hug everybody and love everybody and treat all children as my own," said Amy Hamblin.

Many here to show their support.

“Why not celebrate pride and be who you are in a public space,” said Atlas Hambllin.

“You know just the community and I'm also part of the community and I wanna support," said parade goer.

“I think it's fun to be here and everything. I love being here with my friends," said Micah Holford.

“I’m just really happy to be here.” Said Evelina Hamblin.

Another parade goer, Audi Thompson who’s sporting multiple flags says it's for a reason.

“So I’m lesbian….and this one, I just got here today…same with this necklace…and I just really wanted a flag so I could wave it up… 'woohoo.” Said Thompson.

Neighbors tell me, they wait all year long for this parade and they’re enjoying the annual parade.

