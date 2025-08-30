Neighbors connect at Level Up! Job and Housing Fair in Downtown Omaha

The Level Up! Fair brought together jobs, housing, health services, and re-entry programs in one place for neighbors.

Attendees like Shannon Spears looked for opportunities for her son while enjoying the community atmosphere.

A free raffle for Douglas County residents gave away bikes, washers, dryers, and laptops.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downtown Omaha was buzzing ahead of the storm as neighbors filled Gene Leahy Mall for the Level Up! Job and Housing Fair.

The outdoor event connected people with a wide range of resources, from job opportunities and housing support to health services and re-entry programs.

Shannon Spears, who came with her children, said she was hoping to find an age-appropriate job for her 14-year-old son while enjoying the lively atmosphere.

"You know, just lots of things to keep you occupied. The kids are good, the, the atmosphere is good, so we haven't got to the food yet, so that might be my favorite part here in a second,"

Spears said.

Along with career and housing connections, neighbors also had a chance to win big. A free raffle—open exclusively to Douglas County residents—offered prizes including bicycles, washers and dryers, and laptops.

Organizers said the mission was simple: bring together jobs, housing, and community in one celebration.

