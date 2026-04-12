Neighbors explore the new downtown Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement during Community Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community members sampled classes, watched performances, and explored the new downtown building during Community Day at the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement.

It's a dedicated space for learning about the performing arts and participating in various arts programs.

On Saturday afternoon, when KMTV visited, teen musicians attended a jazz master class led by John Beasley.

Neighbors of all ages who are interested in learning more about the programs offered can visit the Omaha Performing Arts website.

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