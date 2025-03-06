Neighbors reminded winter is not over as they cleaned up after Tuesday's storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors spent Wednesday clearing snow from driveways and windshields, pushing through the wind, and being careful of slick sidewalks to do just about anything.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s Omaha you kind of, you kind of get used to it, it comes with the territory,” said Brody Tritle, an Omaha neighbor.

It was a morning of clearing off driveways and sidewalks.

"I have the snowblower so I figured I would hit all the drifts, get that all taken care of first and then once all the big drifting snow is out of the way I’ll come back with a shovel and make it a little more manageable," Tritle said.

For some clearing sidewalks when the storm rolled in.

"It's just hard, it's hard work and I am getting older, it's not so easy anymore," said Margaret Leonovicz.

And again, in Margaret's case after the plows came through near 24th and Harney.

"I'd just like them to be a little more courteous and think about what they are doing and where they are putting that snow because I can't throw it in the street,” Leonovicz said.

Snow wasn't the only obstacle Wednesday. Neighbors battling the wind almost all day.

“The whole time I am blowing, it's all kind of blowing back over what I just cleared, so I am taking time to try to go back over what I have just done, and figure out which direction I am blowing and it's all just kind of circling overhead,” Tritle said.

It didn't stop these girls from getting in some snow day sledding though, in fact the wind added to the fun.

“It’s colder but it's okay... that's how you spin around, yeah that's how you spin,” said Evelyn, Maggie and Winnie.

Molly: “Does it make you go faster too?”

“Yeah," Evelyn, Maggie and Winnie said.

And after 3 winters in Omaha, I figured it was time to sled.

Whether it was the snow, the wind, oh and don't forget about the ice.

“Be an athlete out there, it is very slick, I mean it's like almost an inch of ice,” said Matthew Leuty on his way out of the Douglas County courthouse.

Thursday made for a good reminder that; winter is not over.