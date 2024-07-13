Neighbors search for way to cool down as temps hit 100 degrees

Omaha is heating up and temperatures are expected to hit the 100s this weekend.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been hot and muggy out and temperatures are only going rise this weekend. Omaha is heating up and temperatures are expected to hit the 100s this weekend.

Neighbors that still want to attend annual events like, the Playing With Fire concert series, tell me they're searching for ways to avoid overheating.

"We have a bucket of ice and trying to stay in the shade," said one neighbor.

I sat down with Xavier Thompson during the concert, he says he works for a construction company and has a few tricks up his sleeve to deal with the heat.

"Yeah I've been staying cool by staying under these shade tree's, eating apples cause you know they got water in em' so you know it's refreshing and nourishing," said Thompson.

If you left your apples and ice at home, that's okay the CHI health center is providing a water station to help keep neighbors hydrated.