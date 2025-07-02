Neighbors wonder about nearby road closure as sinkhole sits open on 16th street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, reporter Molly Hudson saw road closure signs near the sinkhole on 16th Street between Farnam and Harney Streets, and a neighbor even reached out wondering what they were for. Molly spent the day looking for answers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The partial road closure caused backups, with drivers even using the lane of oncoming traffic to get around. Molly found no sign of the closure on the Public Works website, leaving neighbors wondering.

“We were hoping that it was probably related to the sinkhole, but again, it has just been blocked off with no rhyme or reason, essentially,” said Lisa Kilker, a resident of the Regis building.

Molly reached out to Austin Rowser, assistant public works director. He said the barricades were requested by Lift-All Crane as temporary traffic control for an approximate one-day operation on June 30.

Molly called Lift-All Crane Services. The person who answered couldn’t tell us what the closure was for. However, within the hour of hearing from Rowser, a truck had pulled up to pick up the signs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the road is now open in both directions.

Molly also checked in on the sinkhole on 16th Street. It’s something we have been following from the moments after it opened up in January. From signs on the sinkhole, a sinkhole party, and a claim filed with the city, neighbors are still waiting for answers.

“While this sinkhole has just remained stalled here, we have to continue to pay, like continue, continue, always to pay. So, the longer this is here, the more money it is costing the residents of this building, so we are just really hoping that we can get some relief ASAP, absolutely,” Kilker said.