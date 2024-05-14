Never too late for love: 84-year-old high school sweethearts marry after 65 years

Mike Allen and Judy Latoza Allen are high school sweethearts got married after 65 years apart.

The wedding felt like a class reunion, now instead prom dresses, these ladies opted for matching blazers and spruced-up oxygen tanks.

Watch to learn more about how this pair got back together

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mike Allen and Judy Latoza Allen are high school sweethearts got married after 65 years apart.

"It was our junior year of high school and we had a friend one of Judys good friends and she came up to me one day mike Judy she kinda likes and I like down at her she was real short and she said what are you going to do about it, laughter," said Mike Allen.

The pair met at Holy Name Catholic School and got engaged after graduation. However, they would call of that engagement.

"I was on orders to go to Japan for two years. And while I was over there we wrote very frequently and uh then it just so happened that we kind of uh drifted apart you know I don't know how it happened. But, when I came home I went and saw Judy and we talked for a long time and we decided that you know it wasn't the right time," said Mike.

Friends and family gathered at St Wenseclaus Church in West Omaha to witness Judy Latoza Allen walk down the aisle, to her first love Mike Allen.

The wedding felt like a class reunion Judy went to high school with her bridesmaids at Holy Name. Now instead prom dresses, these ladies opted for matching blazers and spruced-up oxygen tanks. Mike's brother father Jim Allen also officiated the wedding.

"He really hadn't changed, not at all I mean we changed in looks but not in personality," said Judy.

Judy and Mike hadn't seen each other in person in almost 40 years, living separate lives and married to other people. Their spouses passed away with in four months from each other, and each had been married for 60 years.

A good friend, classmate, and groomsman played match-maker and gave Judy's cell phone number to Mike.

"Technologies taken over, we FaceTimed each other sometimes for three or four hours a night we’d watch Creighton basketball or Nebraska football," said Mike. "Because we were on the same timezone so we could do that, you know so it really made it nice cause we couldn’t be together but we were together apart I guess is what you call it," continued Judy.

After months of talking Mike decided to move back to Omaha from Texas, and at 84 years old get married.

"I'm really happy to be back to Omaha, it's, it's grown a lot since 1958, but I love this lady and we're going to make a beautiful life whatever god gives us,"

Family members say their story is an example that not matter what path life takes you it's never too late for love.