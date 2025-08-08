A 7-story apartment complex is under construction along 38th and Dodge Street in Blackstone, bringing needed housing to the area but also raising concerns about preserving local history.

Watch Hannah's story:

New apartment complex raises concerns about preserving historic Blackstone homes

The development required razing several historic homes to make way for the new structure, which has created mixed feelings among local business owners.

Elise Schaecker, owner of Little More Like Home, a small furniture restoration business at the corner of 38th and Dodge, has witnessed the transformation firsthand.

"It was really sad. That's really what we want to do, is restore and preserve things, so to see something like the historic house nearby just razed kind of hurt to see that happen," Schaecker said.

Her business, which opened in September 2023, specializes in restoring vintage furniture pieces sourced from across the country.

The construction has created some challenges for neighboring businesses.

"We kind of got a little bit concerned about safety with that, but then just kind of with the demolition, it was messy and loud, and the entry that most people use from eastbound was blocked sometimes," Schaecker said.

Hannah McIlree

According to city records from 2021, developers selected the location because of its proximity to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the ORBT transit system.

Despite the disruption and loss of historic structures, Schaecker remains optimistic about welcoming new neighbors and potentially expanding her customer base.

"We'd like to offer free delivery since it's not far from us at all. We can deliver right into their apartment," Schaecker said.

The project represents the ongoing balance Omaha faces between creating new housing options and preserving its architectural heritage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

