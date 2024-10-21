New Blackstone parking garage open for business

Blackstone neighbors are excited about the new parking garage, but worry the Blackstone history will be lost in the new buildings.

Restaurants are excited to see more business trickle into their stores.

The parking garage has almost 400 spots and is paid through Park Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A brand new parking garage has opened on 38th and Farnam. Reporter Nolan Bulmahn spoke to restaurants and neighbors about what they think of the new parking in area, and what impact it will have on the neighborhood

After 3 years, the city of Omaha has completed one of the newest additions in the Blackstone neighborhood - a massive parking garage."It is a tremendous opportunity for the businesses, and those are great jobs here in a thriving, growing Blackstone District Said Omaha City Councilmember Danny Begley

Neighbors do have some concerns regarding the new building designs. Darryl Brown Jr. likes the new amenities but worries the new buildings will overshadow Blackstone's history. "The added housing for the area, I love that. I think for some of the older homes, though, as a person who enjoys an older house, I do feel a way. I have some mixed feelings about that,” says Brown.

The new garage will have 385 spots, as the city tries to put an end to the local sentiment, that, there's limited parking here. "Having no real parking lot in the area is definitely difficult,” said Myles Eufinger, Cunningham’s Pub and Grill’s operations manager.

Cunningham's bar and grill managers hope the extra spaces, and news about them will attract more people from other parts of the metro. “When you're looking at our 38th and 37th area, there's really not much available. So having several hundred additional parking stalls a stone's throw away is going to be awesome for our area,” said Eufinger.

The new garage will be pay by plate on the Park Omaha app, and up to $25 per day.

