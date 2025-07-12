Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New business near 15th and Farnam offers quiet space in bustling downtown Omaha

"It's oriented to so many people, but it is also kind of a single-person experience, too, right, because reading is so isolating."
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a lot going on near 15th and Farnam Streets. Mutual of Omaha continues to get taller. The streetcar will soon run along Farnam, and apartments are coming too. Yet, with all of that, one woman decided to open her business here.

The Reading Room is a quiet space to read while enjoying a drink or maybe a cup of coffee. Owner Sam Morley felt that other places she and others went to read were missing something, sparking this new venture.

"It is oriented to so many people, but it is also kind of a single-person experience too, right, because reading is so isolating, and you don't always want to be trapped in your apartment, so a lot of these spaces are one-person spaces, but we can also change it to be groups," Morley said.

After Sunday, there will be a walk-in rate. There are also membership opportunities with a variety of benefits. While the growth around her could bring some growing pains, she looks at it as an opportunity, bringing more variety to the neighborhood.

As for the streetcar, Sam says she's happy about it, just hoping her business will see the benefits that it could bring in the future.

