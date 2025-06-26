New businesses bring fresh energy to Dundee neighborhood

Neighbors and local businesses show high energy for new businesses coming to Dundee.

A new farmer's co-op and a bar with a bookstore highlight some of the new additions.

Even though there is no set date for them to open, neighbors cannot wait to talk about it.

DUNDEE, Neb. - Dundee is getting a boost of new energy as several businesses prepare to open in the historic Omaha neighborhood.

A new farm co-op is set to move in across the street from Pitch Pizza, bringing locally grown produce to the area.

Dean Liesman, one of the owners of Pitch Pizza, was excited to learn about the new addition to the neighborhood.

"I love it! I don't know the exact studies but they talked about how close fresh produce truly has to be to where it's grown. To be truly fresh. Again, I'm excited to see this next door," Liesman said.

The development doesn't stop there. A new brewery is under construction right next to Pitch Pizza, taking over the restaurant's party room.

Just down Underwood Avenue, a historic home is being transformed into a bar and bookstore, adding to the neighborhood's charm.

Craig Maher, who lives in Dundee and works as a professor at University of Omaha, appreciates the neighborhood's evolution.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. And it's nice to see the evolution, not only of this district but in the area," Maher said.

While excitement for these new businesses is building among residents, official opening dates have not yet been announced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.