New data shows decreasing graduation rates at Omaha Public High Schools

Graduation rates at Omaha Public High Schools has decreased by 6%

Four schools saw graduation rates decrease

Watch to learn more about what the districts plans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The states largest school district is discussed graduation rates. New data shows that the 4-year graduation rate across the Omaha Public School district has dropped 6 percent to 70 percent.

Four high schools saw a drop.



Bryan

Central

North

Northwest

KMTV reached out to O.P.S for an interview to discuss plans to address the issue, however they declined.

According to OPS 2022-2023 statistics, students most likely to drop out are male, on free or reduced lunch, and students learning English.

Though there was a decrease across the board and in these schools it isn't a blanket statement for all schools. Burke and Benson both showed an increased and South high's rate stayed the same.

The district says the be implementing frame work to monitor students progress including:

Touch point coaching from teachers, student engagement monitoring, and feedback for growth.