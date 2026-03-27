New Nebraska Leaders Program aims to keep college-educated talent in the state and boost the economy

Nebraska Leaders Program to launch with about 50 students in the fall

Program aims to keep students in Nebraska after graduation

UNO research found thousands of college-educated people left the state

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More college-educated people are leaving Nebraska than coming into the state. A new program set to launch statewide in the fall hopes to keep strong leaders in Nebraska and contribute to a strengthening economy.

UNO researchers found about 3,000 more college-educated people moved out of Nebraska in 2024 than came here.

Students at UNO, other schools in the University of Nebraska system, and Creighton are eligible for the Nebraska Leaders Program. They will be selected based on assessments, grades, and interviews.

Grant Gregory is the chair of the board for the Nebraska Leaders Program.

"People with high potential, they're highly entrepreneur, highly resistant to setbacks, that are very creative, but in essence, they're leaders," Gregory said.

The goal is to keep these students in the state. Ken Bird is the president and CEO of the Nebraska Leaders Program.

"Don't go away. Stay here and take benefits from those companies in our community," Bird said.

On Friday, Gregory and Bird met with local business leaders, recruiting them to join the program. Participating businesses will work with the students, giving them mentors, internships, and in some cases, jobs.

Bird said this will benefit the whole community.

"Talent breeds talent. So as we start becoming known for the talent in that elite talent we have here, it'll be a magnet, and people will gravitate to the Omaha area," Bird said.

Daragh Mahon, executive vice president of Werner Enterprises, said Werner wants to participate.

"We feel like what it's bringing to us is the ability to, you know, select the cream of the crop, the very best talent, and bring it in, curate that talent," Mahon said.

Program leaders are currently screening for students across the state with the goal of assembling about 50 of them to start the program in the fall.

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