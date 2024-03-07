New report shows domestic violence in Douglas County is steadily increasing

The Women's Fund of Omaha released a report showing the increase of domestic violence between former partners

The average of 911 calls relating to domestic violence also increased

Watch to learn more about domestic violence statistics in Douglas County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Domestic violence numbers in Douglas County are increasing, I'm Hannah McIlree here in North Downtown, where the Women's Fund of Omaha has new stats on domestic violence in Douglas County.

According to the Women's fund of Omaha, the percent of domestic violence-incidents between former dating partners is up from 27.6% in 2015 to almost 41% in 2022.

The Women's fund says this stat shows violence against victims does not end when the relationship does.

Here in Douglas County, their report shows an average of 51 domestic violence related 911 calls a day.

And about half of all domestic violence victims and offenders are under the age of 34.

The Women's fund report found the number of protection orders being dismissed outright went down to just about 3% in 2022 from nearly 17% six years earlier. I'm Hannah McIlree, your North Downtown neighborhood reporter.