New UNMC pedestrian bridge, designed for safe travel over Saddle Creek

UNMC officials say new bridge twill improve safety and pedestrian connectivity

This new addition to the project is anticipated to costs $12.6 million dollars

Watch to learn more about who provided funding for this project

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's campus has been booming with new development and now they're in the beginning stages on a new bridge they say will improve safety and pedestrian connectivity.

The City of Omaha and UNMC are working in tandem on Saddle Creek Campus Public Improvements.

10 million from city funding, 2 million from federal grants, and 600k from UNMC.

"Having safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists is really the name of the game and of course we encourage people to walk to work. I live literally a 10 minute walk from here so whenever the weather is nice which is usually most days I walk to work," said UNMC chancellor Jeffrey Gold.

Gold says the bridge will go over Saddle Creek connecting UNMC's CORE building and the Kaneko Search Tower in front of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer

The design plans still need city approval so there is no timeline for construction yet.