New UNMC student housing may replace multiple apartment buildings in Blackstone

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold is proposing the development of student housing at a Regents meeting on Friday. The project is estimated to cost 66 million dollars and will replace multiple apartment buildings near 39 Street & Dewey Avenue.

"Housing is kind of an issue next to campus they don't have much," said one student.

Some students say they feel like the university is growing faster than the neighborhood, leaving them with issues like finding adequate parking and affordable housing.

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Facilities Jennifer Bartholomew, believes this housing proposal will be the answer to those problems.

"Most of our students are graduates well they all are graduate students they're a little bit farther along in their life journey and they need some different amenities than you may see on an undergraduate campus," said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew says the project will revitalize the old student housing in the area. The UNMC Board of Regents owns the apartment buildings that will be torn down and say no one will be displaced due to the construction.

"I think it's a great move I think that making more student housing next to the campus will help some of the parking issues we have and encourage more students to walk and bike to school," said one student.

The new residence hall is just a few blocks away from the hustle and bustle of Blackstone restaurants and small businesses. The University hopes students living nearby will help boost the local economy.

"We see this as a benefit to the Blackstone area we hope to have some amenities that individuals bring and pull our population a little bit closer to it with some student housing in walk-able distance for them," said Bartholomew.

If approved occupancy of this new student housing is expected to be August 2026.