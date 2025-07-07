Nonprofits receive free repairs from Thrasher Foundation Repair's 'Giveback' project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV– $250,000 in repairs were given to nine nonprofits around the Midwest. According to the company, this initiative is its way of giving back to organizations that help out neighbors in the community.



Good News Church in Omaha was one recipient.

The money went to repairing its transitional home the Joseph House.

The company also partnered with Mulhalls to create a community garden.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Good News Church has owned Joseph House, a transitional home, for three years but earlier this year, the home became unlivable due to foundation and water issues, something the church couldn't afford to fix.

After reaching out to Thrasher Foundation Repair and filling out an application, the church received free foundation repair services. Thrasher also partnered with Mulhalls to install a community garden, a resource the church always wanted.

"It's such a great opportunity because we have kids classes that can come out and learn skills and when people come to the church all the time asking for help we can give them fresh produce and that's what it will be used for so it will be a great blessing for the entire community," Miki Graff, associate pastor for Good News Church said.

The repairs were for Thrasher's 50th Anniversary Giveback Project. According to the company, this initiative is its way of giving back to organizations that help out neighbors in the community.

There were nine recipients across the Midwest.