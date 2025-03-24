North Saddle Creek Streetscape project could break ground next month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson has covered the proposed streetscape project along North Saddle Creek Road for years. Depending on a City Council vote Tuesday, construction could start next month.



Up for a vote, is the approval of the construction and engineering contracts, which is the final step for the project.

Once construction starts it will be done in phases from west to east.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen says all businesses will remain open during construction.

If approved on Tuesday, the project aims to be complete in November.

Watch the video to see what it could look like and what neighbors could expect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Improving lighting, redoing the street, and increasing walkability and safety with a new pedestrian and bike lane. These are just some of the updates that neighbors could expect soon.

That depends on a city council vote Tuesday.

Up for a vote, the approval of the construction and engineering contracts, the final step for the project.

"It is going to be a great project just like we did in Dundee, Benson, and Florence that'll renovate this entire area, increase business development for small business owners, and I think be a great benefit to surrounding neighborhoods as well,” said Pete Festersen, president, Omaha City Council.

Once construction starts it will be done in phases from west to east.

Neighbors will see the street re-done, new curbing, landscaping, lighting, and even additional parking.

Festersen says all businesses will remain open during construction.

If approved by the City Council, Festersen says they hope to break ground in mid to late April with total completion by the end of this year.