Notice to vacate posted at 84th and Grover encampment one week after flood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson went back to the bridge near 84th and Grover to follow up on a story that she first brought to you Thursday, a homeless encampment sparking conversation with nearby neighbors. Many neighbors reached out saying more people came to this bridge over the weekend.

"It is just not as easy as people think it is," said Kathy Prusacki, whose daughter and son-in-law were living under the bridge when it flooded one week ago.

"They lost everything, they had a tent, they had setup, there was a couple of other families under there,” Prusacki said.

She says she believes her daughter spoke with someone from the mayor’s office but emphasized the challenges there are when it comes to getting support.

"You can't get a job if you don't have an ID and if you don't have an ID and you don't have anything else, you don't have any paperwork because you are homeless, it's a big deal,” Prusacki said.

A notice to vacate was posted in two places that Reporter Molly Hudson saw under the bridge, with the vacate ordered for Tuesday or they could face a fine.

The paper, which a couple of people Hudson spoke with had not seen, says “residing in this location is trespassing on property owned by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District and is prohibited,” in addition to citing a Nebraska statute.

"They came back in such numbers after a near disaster is really concerning," said Terry Anderson, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1987.

Anderson says the camp has grown since last week.

"There's more tents and there's more material stretched in a wider area,” Anderson said.

He says neighbors have several concerns, he cited crime specifically, but he doesn't want people to get to a point where they try to avoid the neighborhood.

"It's still a good neighborhood and there is a lot of good things in it, but this is concerning that it doesn't get any worse, it needs to get better before it gets worse,” Anderson said.

The mayor’s office says people at this location have been connected to an agency for services and support.

The notices posted also outline 3 options for individuals.

The mayor's office says the City will use a contractor to clean up the property and remove the debris and litter. That is expected to happen this week.