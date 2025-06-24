NSP cruiser hit by box truck, trooper sent to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A patrol car was left mangled, a state trooper sent to the hospital after a passing box truck crashed into the cruiser during a traffic stop in Omaha Monday night. According to NSP, this is the third accident in two weeks.



A state trooper was sent to the hospital after her cruiser was hit by a box truck in Omaha.

According to NSP, this is the third accident in three weeks.

"We need the public take an active responsibility in making sure people go home every night," Vicki Kramer, director for NDOT said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A patrol car was left mangled, a state trooper sent to the hospital after a passing box truck crashed into the cruiser during a traffic stop in Omaha Monday night.

“Lives depend on you paying attention while driving, when you're being the wheel, the road deserves your full focus,” Nebraska State Patrol Col. Bryan Waugh said.

This is the third patrol car to get hit on Nebraska roads in the past two weeks.

These crashes tell part of the larger story that affects all of us: reckless driving, which can lead to tragedy.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), last year saw the most traffic deaths on Nebraska roads since 2008.

“There have been way too many close calls in the last two weeks, we need your help, we need the public take an active responsibility in making sure people go home every night. Nebraska DOT has had two members killed in the last two years,” Vicki Kramer, director for NDOT said.

According to the state, distracted driving plays a role in nearly 1 third of crashes.

As for the most recent crash, according to troopers’ weather was partly to blame.

But the message here applies rain or shine, slow down and pay attention.

None of the injuries the trooper sustained in the crash Monday night are life-threatening.

All three crashes are still under investigation.