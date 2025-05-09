OHA issues move out packets to City View residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – OHA has issued move out packets to tenants on vouchers in City View Apartments. These packets allow the tenants to break their lease and find a new home.



Omaha Housing Authority has stopped making payments to City View, this does not penalize the tenants.

Move out packets which allow the tenants to break their lease have been issued.

Currently, 24 households in the apartment are looking for a new home.

Thursday residents told KMTV the elevators aren't working; stairs are flooded and you can add those problems to the existing list of issues like unsanitary conditions inside.

As of April first, OHA has stopped making payments to City View for tenants on vouchers because the apartment failed inspections, and the property owner has not made attempts to fix the issues. According to Joanie Balk, CEO of Omaha Housing Authority.

Although portions of rent have stopped, tenants not penalized. thanks to the contract between the housing authority and building owner.

“It provides the tenant with the appropriate protections which they are afforded because their landlord, their property owner is not fulfilling their side of the portion, which is providing safe, affordable housing for them,” Balk said.

Balk told KMTV OHA has issued move-out packets, which allow tenants to break their lease and find a new home.

KMTV learned 24 households in the apartment complex are actively looking for a new place.

KMTV also learned North Omaha Community Partnership is proving resources for residents on vouchers at city view including moving assistance for those struggling to get out due to the elevators being broken.