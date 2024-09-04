Omaha area Democrats respond to Trump's comments on abortion late last week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The reality is that no matter what the outcome is that if we do not elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to be the leaders of this country we are very much at risk that it won't matter what we do at the ballot here in Nebraska," said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh.

Omaha area democrats responding to former President Donald Trump's statements late last week on abortion and IVF treatment. He told Fox News he would vote against a ballot initiative in his home state of Florida that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

"Something in between but the 6 is too short, it's just too short a period and the 9 months is unacceptable...but for that reason, for the radicalization on the democrat side, we are voting no," Trump told Fox News.

Sen Machaela Cavanaugh led the event Tuesday.

"Fundamental freedoms are critical to what makes us Nebraskan's and what makes us American's," Cavanaugh said."

Also speaking up Tuesday, Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mom who also ran for congress in 2022.

Shelton started her IVF journey in 2019 facing a failed transfer and a life threatening miscarriage, having to get a methotrexate shot.

But with Roe v. Wade overturned, Shelton says it would be very different if she was in the same situation today.

"I would not have been able to survive if this happened today, if my state had removed it because I was beyond 6 weeks at the time," Shelton said.

With the help of IVF, "Now I do have a daughter who was born via IVF she will be two in November, she wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be here without these measures that we have in place," Shelton said.

On Thursday Trump announced that, under his administration, IVF treatment costs would be covered by the government or insurance providers.

"We want more babies, to put it very nicely, and for the same reason we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes," Trump said.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to the Nebraska GOP for a comment on trumps recent statements but have not heard back.