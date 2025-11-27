Omaha bars prepare for 'Blackout Wednesday' with safety measures and free rides available

Some neighbors treat the night before Thanksgiving as much of a celebration as the actual holiday, but instead of loading up on food, they're filling up on drinks.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has earned the nickname "Blackout Wednesday" as families and old friends reunite for drinks throughout Omaha's Old Market district.

"It's really a fun night. You also have like the regular local people who always like to go out for a tradition on this night together," said Casey Vance, co-owner of the Dubliner Pub.

Vance says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving rivals some weekend nights in terms of crowd size.

"We find it to be similar to a typical weekend night. Sometimes it'll be busier," Vance said.

Due to the increased drinking activity, Petersen Criminal Defense Law is offering free holiday sober rides by reimbursing Uber, Lyft or taxi rides, within Omaha city limits, for people who've been drinking. The firm is also providing free rides on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Dubliner Pub stations a security guard at the front door to check IDs and monitor the situation.

"We always have a security guard at the front door, so first of course he's checking IDs and then he's also going to be kind of keeping an eye," Vance said.

Other safety protocols include training staff to watch for signs of intoxication such as slurred speech or stumbling, cutting people off when necessary, and offering water and non-alcoholic options.

For neighbors who aren't able to get a free ride, other transportation options remain available. Vance says if you can afford the drinks, you can afford an Uber.

